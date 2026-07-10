Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, visited the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to celebrate the deeply entrenched sporting ties between India and Australia. Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan, former Australian men’s cricket captain Steve Waugh, and former Australian women’s cricket star Lisa Sthalekar were also present at the venue.

“Focused Like an ODI, Fast Like a T20”: Modi’s Cricket Analogy

A day before the MCG visit, addressing a joint press conference alongside Albanese during the third Australia-India Annual Summit, PM Modi drew applause by weaving cricket into the language of the bilateral relationship. “Today, as we are in Melbourne, the sporting capital of the world, not talking about sports would be like winning the toss in a cricket match but never starting the game. Cricket is a diplomatic language in India-Australia relations,” Modi said.

ALSO READ FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe equals Messi in Golden Boot Race as France advances to Semis

The Prime Minister then used the three formats of the game to describe the pace and depth of the two nations’ expanding partnership: “Our agenda is as focused as a One Day International, our decisions are as fast as T20 cricket, and our partnership is as enduring and deep as a Test match.”

Unveiling the Sports Collaboration Roadmap

Modi and Albanese jointly unveiled the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, a strategic initiative designed to catalyze bilateral cooperation across sports science, technology, athlete training, capacity building, and sports infrastructure investment.

PM Modi tied the roadmap to both nations’ upcoming sporting milestones: “India is set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. We are also striving to host the Olympics in India in 2036. Brisbane will host the Olympics in 2032. Sports infrastructure will be developed on a mega scale to host these global events… I am delighted that a Big Bash League match will be held in Chennai, India. For any sporting league, hosting an event in India guarantees extensive reach and viewership,” he said.

ALSO READ FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe equals Messi in Golden Boot Race as France advances to Semis

The BBL fixture, reportedly pitting defending champions Perth Scorchers against Melbourne Renegades at Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, would mark the first time an Australian domestic cricket match is played on Indian soil. Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain, welcomed the broader push, calling Modi’s promotion of the sport on the global stage “a huge thing” for the game.