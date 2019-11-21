Cricket Diplomacy: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate first day-night test match at Eden Gardens

The visiting leader will watch just the first half of the match before returning to her hotel where according to sources she will have a meeting with the chief minister Mamta Banerjee.

At the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting Kolkata for a day on Friday, where she will inaugurate the day/night test match between the two countries.

Announcing this at the weekly briefing official spokesperson of the MEA Raveesh, Kumar said that “In view of the historic nature of the first ever day-night Test match to be played on Indian soil, Prime Minister has made this request. This is a special occasion in Indian sport.”

Adding, that the day/night Test between India and Bangladesh will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Before the start of India’s first-ever pink-ball test match, the visiting leader will ring the ceremonial bell at the Eden Gardens at 12:30 pm and she will be joined by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Bangladesh leader and her officials will be coming on a special flight that country’s national airlines — Biman Bangladesh – will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday 10 am and will return on the same flight later in the evening on Friday.

The visiting leader will watch just the first half of the match before returning to her hotel where according to sources she will have a meeting with the chief minister Mamta Banerjee.

According to sources, this is the first time that the Eden Gardens will have a pink-ball test match where a musical event has been planned for the guests which include former cricketers, celebrities and politicians.

To witness the match at the Eden Gardens there will be legendary cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, and Anil Kumble will be there and will be moving around in carts around the stadium.