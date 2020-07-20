COVID-19: ICC postpones Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, issues fresh itinerary — check schedule

Published: July 20, 2020

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held between October and November 2022 with the final on November 13, 2022.

The International Cricket Council has postponed this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia due to COVID-19 pandemic, PTI reported.

ANI reported that as per the deferred schedule, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held between October–November 2021 with the final on November 14, 2021.

On the other hand, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held between October and November 2022 with the final on November 13, 2022.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India between October to November 2023 with the final on November 26, the ICC said.

More details awaited.

