Covid-19: Anil Kumble calls battle against Coronavirus ‘second innings’ of Test match

Anil Kumble has likened the ongoing Coronavirus crisis as the second inning of a Test match (File Image)

The coronavirus outbreak across the world and the subsequent lockdown have pushed cricketers to don many hats. Some of them have turned interviewer while some have opted for a one-on-one conversation with their teammates and sometimes rivals on the cricket field. Until now, the cricketers of the current generation have stolen the limelight for their Instagram lives but now former cricketers are following the cue given by youngsters. The latest entry in to the long list of cricketers who have conveyed special messages for their fans is India’s former great Anil Kumble.

On his Twitter timeline, Anil Kumble has likened the ongoing Coronavirus crisis as the second inning of a Test match, but not fully as he said that the Coronavirus pandemic has gone longer than that. He also warned against being complacent after achieving a small lead because things can change quickly in the second inning.

“If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we need to be in this together. It’s like a Test match. Cricket Test matches are of five days but this has been longer. Cricket Test matches are only two innings each, but this can be even more. So don’t be complacent that we had a slender lead in the first innings because the second innings can be really rough. ” the legendary spinner said in a video he posted on his Twitter account. He alerted the citizens that the country needs an outright victory against the Coronavirus. “We have to win this battle, it cannot be won just by a first-innings lead, we need to win this battle by registering an outright victory,” Kumble added.

The Karnataka-born leg spinner who holds the crown for India’s leading wicket-taker in Test matches also thanked doctors, other medical staff, police officials, and all other frontline workers who are fighting an admirable battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Kumble was nominated by the Member of Parliament from Karnataka’s Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh to post the message for the people who are fighting a tough battle against the Coronavirus.

Kumble also urged the people of the country to act responsibly and do not burden the corona warriors who are already facing a monumental challenge to combat the infection by risking their lives as they treat patients and also prioritizing their work over family. Kumble who was known for his calm and composed nature on the field reaffirmed to his fans that all of India is in this battle together.