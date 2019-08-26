Could not hold back tears when I heard the national anthem: PV Sindhu on maiden BWF World Championship title win

PV Sindhu celebrates on the podium with her gold medal after winning the women’s singles final. (Reuters)

PV Sindhu answered all her critics on Sunday winning her maiden BWF World Championship title. Defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-7, Sindhu became the first Indian to win the badminton world championship. The victory has also ignited India’s hopes of a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics next year. A day after creating history, Sindhu took to Instagram to express her feelings after her agonising wait for a World Championship title ended on Monday. Sindhu wrote that she could not hold back her tears when she saw the Indian flag being raised and heard the national anthem playing.

“I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag and heard the National anthem playing. Words can’t express my feelings about yesterday’s win at the World Championship. Had been preparing for it for so long. Finally, the wait ended. It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my Parents, my coaches ( Gopi sir and Ms Kim ) and my trainer ( mr Srikanth Verma) And most Importantly I would like to thank my sponsors and all my fans who have supported me all along. FINALLY WORLD CHAMPION 2019,” the newly crowned World Champion posted on Instagram.

Sindhu has seen her share of highs and low in the journey to finally become the world champion. The 24-year-old was often criticised for coming up short in finals and summit clashes of major events. She lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in the finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Two years ago, she went down fighting to Okuhara at the World Championship. That match lasted an epic 110 minutes and is regarded among the best battles in badminton history.

After her win on Sunday, Sindhu said that this was her answer to all those who had question her. “This is my answer to the people who have asked me questions over and over. I just wanted to answer with my racket and with this win – that’s all,” Sindhu was quoted as saying by the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) official website.