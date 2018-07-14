Corporate support important for betterment of sports, says Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra has called for good governance for the betterment of sports while urging the corporate houses to look beyond and invest in all forms of sports.

Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra has called for good governance for the betterment of sports while urging the corporate houses to look beyond and invest in all forms of sports. “I think couple of things needs to change in the landscape of Indian sports. There has to be lot more corporate support in sports outside of cricket. Lot more investment needs to come into Olympic sport,” Bindra said while addressing an event in the national capital.

“I think sports governance is something which needs to change in this country. Good governance needs to come in. That change will only happen when that change is mandated. People don’t like change, people like to be where they are,” he added. The five-time Olympian also talked about his career and the efforts he put in during the 2016 Rio Olympics. “I came over many battles in life through persistence and hard work. The need of the hour is sports legislation which shows a degree of good governance,” Bindra stated. The gold medallist also said that “sports in India needs to grow.also there is so much talent in the country. The right talent needs nurturing and support.”

“For me a sport was my refuge.as it gave me a sense of responsibility and pride. It requires political will and if that happens, it will give a great boost to Indian sports,” the 35-year-old noted. During the event, Bindra also spoke about how to overcome failure and his success till date. “Unfortunately, everybody wants instant gratification and you don’t get instant gratification in grassroots. It requires perseverance and persistence and patience to get the desired result,” he asserted.