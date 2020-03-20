Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar urges people to fight COVID-19; 5 things he said

Tendulkar firmly believes that with everyone working together, Coronavirus can be defeated.

Coronavirus Scare: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has released a video urging Indian citizens to fight the novel Coronavirus battle. According to a video in his Twitter handle, Tendulkar has asked the people to act responsibly. “As citizens, we have to act responsibly. We could follow simple steps to keep the Corona Virus at bay,” read his twitter handle. He said that there are few things that everyone can take care of on their own. Below are the 5 points he mentioned for people to take note of.

The first thing he asked people was to avoid any crowded place or public gathering. Tendulkar also asked people to not attend social functions and avoid meeting friends as well for the next few days as COVID-19 infection spreads from one human to another.

Secondly, Tendulkar asserted that if you find someone who seems to be sick, or showing symptoms of cough and fever, try to maintain some distance. He added that if it is you who is witnessing any fever, difficulty breathing or coughs, it is important to contact the nearest doctor available.

He asked people to keep washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

While there have been a lot of misconceptions about Coronavirus, Tendulkar advises people not to believe in hoaxes and do not panic. For any query, helpline number +91-11-23978046 can be contacted.

He lastly asked people not to ignore it or treat it lightly as anyone can be affected by it.

He said he firmly believes that with everyone working together, Coronavirus can be defeated. Meanwhile, the captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli also expressed his concerns via video on Instagram. He said that the need of the hour is just respect and follow the government’s orders by staying at home and staying healthy. The cricketer added that he too is staying at home for his safety.