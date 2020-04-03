Coronavirus: PM Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with 49 sportspersons, including Kohli, Tendulkar, Sindhu

Coronavirus in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a video conference meeting with 49 top sportspersons of India, which included cricketers Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virender Sehwag, boxer Mary Kom, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand, badminton player PV Sindhu and sprinter Hima Das, over the topic of COVID-19 situation in the country.

The other prominent names in the meeting included athlete PT Usha, badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

PM Modi during his interaction with the sportspersons shared his five-point mantra of ‘Sankalp (pledge), Sanyam (control), Sakaratmakta (positivity), Samman (respect) and Sahyog (co-operation)’ to tackle COVID-19. PM Modi also said that the sportspersons have brought glory to the nation and now they have an important role to play in boosting the morale of the nation and in spreading positivity, ANI quoted PMO as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting with 40 top sportspersons, including Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu and Hima Das, via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/eC4xKceL4a — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Team India captain Virat Kohli along with his wife, Anushka Sharma, has pledged to support the PM-CARES fund and the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. Virat has also posted several messages asking people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and support the nation in its fight against the outbreak.

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

Earlier last week, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Reports stated that Tendulkar donated Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. In a tweet, he also issued an appeal to people to practice social distancing but to not isolate or ostracize coronavirus patients.

We all are responsible for ensuring that those who have tested positive for #COVID19 receive all our love and care & don’t feel any stigma. We must all practice #SocialDistancing but we shouldn’t isolate them from our society! We can win this war only by supporting each other. pic.twitter.com/riPDQE0knf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2020

Indian opener Rohit Sharma did his bit by contributing Rs 80 lakh in total to PM-CARES, Maharshtra CM’s relief fund, and the NGOs – Feeding India and Welfare of Stray Dogs. In a tweet, Rohit said that the efforts were to help the country back on its feet from this pandemic.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

In a tweet last week, Asian Games gold-medal-winning sprinter Hima Das informed that she has donated a month’s salary to the Assam Government’s fund to battle COVID-19 outbreak in the state. She is posted as an HR officer with Indian Oil at Guwahati.

Friends it’s high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) March 26, 2020

To assist the nation in its fight against coronavirus, ace shuttler PV Sindhu has donated an amount of Rs 5 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister’s relief funds and appealed to citizens to stay home during the coronavirus lockdown in several of her tweets.

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the “Chief Ministers Relief Fund”

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

As per the latest figures shared by the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed up to 2,301, while the death toll has risen to 56, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website states that the number of active coronavirus cases in India stands at 2,088. So far, 156 people have either been cured or discharged, and one COVID-19 patient has migrated to another country, the ministry data stated. The number of cases includes 55 foreign nationals, it says.