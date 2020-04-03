Coronavirus: PM Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with 49 sportspersons, including Kohli, Tendulkar, Sindhu

By: |
Updated: April 3, 2020 1:13:35 PM

Coronavirus in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the COVID-19 situation with elite sportspersons of the country.

Coronavirus in India, COVID19, Narendra Modi, cricket, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, badminton, rohit sharma, virender sehwag, cheteshwar pujara, sourav ganguly, PV Sindhu, sprinter, Hima Das, boxer, MC Mary Kom, COVID-19, PM CARES, Prime Minister's Relief Fund, Chief Minister's Relief Fund, vishwanathan anandPrime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Sachin Tendulkar. (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI)

Coronavirus in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a video conference meeting with 49 top sportspersons of India, which included cricketers Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virender Sehwag, boxer Mary Kom, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand, badminton player PV Sindhu and sprinter Hima Das, over the topic of COVID-19 situation in the country.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

Related News

The other prominent names in the meeting included athlete PT Usha, badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

PM Modi during his interaction with the sportspersons shared his five-point mantra of ‘Sankalp (pledge), Sanyam (control), Sakaratmakta (positivity), Samman (respect) and Sahyog (co-operation)’ to tackle COVID-19. PM Modi also said that the sportspersons have brought glory to the nation and now they have an important role to play in boosting the morale of the nation and in spreading positivity, ANI quoted PMO as saying.

News agency ANI shared this development in a tweet.

Team India captain Virat Kohli along with his wife, Anushka Sharma, has pledged to support the PM-CARES fund and the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. Virat has also posted several messages asking people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and support the nation in its fight against the outbreak.

 

Earlier last week, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Reports stated that Tendulkar donated Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. In a tweet, he also issued an appeal to people to practice social distancing but to not isolate or ostracize coronavirus patients.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma did his bit by contributing Rs 80 lakh in total to PM-CARES, Maharshtra CM’s relief fund, and the NGOs – Feeding India and Welfare of Stray Dogs. In a tweet, Rohit said that the efforts were to help the country back on its feet from this pandemic.

In a tweet last week, Asian Games gold-medal-winning sprinter Hima Das informed that she has donated a month’s salary to the Assam Government’s fund to battle COVID-19 outbreak in the state. She is posted as an HR officer with Indian Oil at Guwahati.

To assist the nation in its fight against coronavirus, ace shuttler PV Sindhu has donated an amount of Rs 5 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister’s relief funds and appealed to citizens to stay home during the coronavirus lockdown in several of her tweets.

As per the latest figures shared by the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed up to 2,301, while the death toll has risen to 56, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website states that the number of active coronavirus cases in India stands at 2,088. So far, 156 people have either been cured or discharged, and one COVID-19 patient has migrated to another country, the ministry data stated. The number of cases includes 55 foreign nationals, it says.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Coronavirus PM Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with 49 sportspersons including Kohli Tendulkar Sindhu
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IOC chief Bach thanks PM Modi for his support to Tokyo Olympics
2Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of virus
3Coronavirus in India: Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to COVID-19 relief causes