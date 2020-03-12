Coronavirus patient present in stadium during ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final, says MCG, issues checklist

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia. (Courtesy: Twitter / MCG)

Coronavirus statement by Melbourne Cricket Ground: The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) who are the ground managers of Australia’s legendary cricket arena, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), have issued a statement saying they’re aware of a person who attended the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final on March 8 who has now been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In the statement, the MCG stated that Australia’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has advised of the spectator’s diagnosis and has classified the event as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of public and staff at the cricket stadium.

Regarding the exact location of the person affected with coronavirus, the MCG informed that the COVID-19 positive patron was sitting on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the stadium in section N42.

In a tweet, the MCG said that: “The MCC, as ground managers of the MCG, is aware that a person who attended the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday March 8 has now been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Adding further, the Melbourne Cricket Ground in its statement said that the Australian DHHS has recommended that those who were seated in section N42 of the ground during Sunday’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final should continue to go about their normal routine, but with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and if any flu-like symptoms emerge then they are to consult with a medical professional at the earliest.

As per Cricket Australia, there were 86,174 spectators present at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final on March 8.