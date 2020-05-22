Coronavirus outbreak: ICC T-20 World Cup 2020 likely to become latest casualty of Covid-19

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also said that cancellation of the World Cup is a real possibility in view of the Covid-19 crisis all over the world. (File Photo)

ICC T-20 World Cup which is scheduled to get started in mid-October will likely be postponed in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Sportstar reported. The world cup is scheduled to be conducted between October 18 and November 15 in Australia this year. While the top officials of the Australian Cricket Board (ACB) refused to divulge any information about the scheduled event, Cricket boards of different countries have hinted at the plausible cancellation of the mega event. A formal decision might be taken at the board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 28, Sportstar reported.

Talking to a Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also said that cancellation of the World Cup is a real possibility in view of the Covid-19 crisis all over the world.

“Yes, we have heard that the World Cup might not happen,” Ganguly was quoted as telling the Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin. He also said that the final decision will be taken by the ICC at the board meeting on May 28. Asked about the reasoning behind the talk of cancelling the event, Ganguly conjectured that the Australian government might deny the travel permission to cricketers from all over the world.

On the other hand, a spokesman of the Australian Health department said that the authorities in different states of the country will take the final call about conducting the matches in their jurisdictions.

World cup matches are scheduled across different states and regions of the country and the state authorities will give the final approval in that regard, the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Sportstar. Expecting a postponement, some boards have already started factoring in the possible scenarios. Cricket South Africa’s Cricket Director and former Captain of South Africa, Graeme Smith, has said that if the event gets postponed then it might be rescheduled in March-April next year. South African team was making different strategies in tune with all possible scenarios in mind, he added.