Coronavirus in India: Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to COVID-19 relief causes

Coronavirus in India: Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has joined the list of celebrity donors who have donated money to tackle the onslaught of the Coronavirus. Sharma donated Rs 45 lakh to the PM Cares fund and sent Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief fund. Sharma took to Twitter to announce his decision and said that the onus of saving the nation is on common people.

Apart from donating to the relief fund of the centre as well as his home state, the ace opener of the Indian cricket team also donated Rs 5 lakh to Feeding India, a group which is organising food for poor people in the crisis. Going a step ahead, Sharma also donated Rs 5 lakh for the welfare of stray dogs. With the nation observing complete lockdown, stray animals including dogs are also starving on the streets.

“We need to get our country back on its feet and the onus is on all of us,” said Sharma on his official Twitter account. He further said that he had done his bit by donating money for the cause. He also exhorted people to back and support the government’s efforts to tackle the humongous crisis.

“I have done my bit and we should all come together and support our leaders in the fight against Coronavirus,” he added. He also tagged PM Narendra Modi and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office in his tweet. Apart from Sharma, former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar also pledged Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s fund. Cricketer Suresh Raina also donated Rs 31 lakh to the PM Cares fund and Rs 21 lakh to UP Chief Minister’s fund.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Some celebrities including Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian captain Virat Kohli have not disclosed the amount they have donated for the cause. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Ayushman Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor have also pledged support to the PM Cares fund. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday had asked people to support the nation in the hour of need.