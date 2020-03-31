Coronavirus: David Warner tonsures head in frontline workers’ support, challenges Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

After shaving off his head, Warner went on to challenge Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his team mate Steve Smith to do the same.

Coronavirus outbreak: In a novel gesture of showing solidarity for the frontline workers who are tackling Covid-19, Australian opening batsman David Warner shaved off his head. After shaving off his head, Warner went on to challenge Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his team mate Steve Smith to do the same.

Warner took to social media platform Instagram to extend his support to the health workers, police forces and people employed in other emergency services who are risking their lives everyday to save the world from Coronavirus. Warner posted a time-lapse video from his official Insta account where he can be seen tonsuring his head with a trimmer in front of the mirror. Starting from clipping the edges of his hair, Warner went on to the centre and got rid of all his blonde hair.

Alongside the video, Warner wrote that he had been nominated by somebody to accept the challenge in support of the frontline workers. He did not mention who nominated him but he has now nominated Kohli and Smith to complete the challenge. In the caption of the video he also said that the last time he got his head shaved when he had made a debut to the international cricket.

Conscious of his unique and little strange way to show respect for health workers, Warner finished the caption with “like it or not”. It is unclear whether Kohli and Smith will accept the challenge of Warner or not, More than 4000 positive of novel Coronavirus have been traced in Australia. However, in comparison to other countries the death toll in Australia has remained low as the country has only reported 19 deaths so far. Life in Australia has been pretty tough going in recent months. Before the threat of Covid-19 pandemic , the country had been battling with one of the worst wildfires reported in the country. Lakhs of animals and wide swathes of wildlife perished during the wildfire.