Coronavirus advice from Rohit Sharma: ‘Be smart, proactive’ to combat COVID-19 virus

In the video, Rohit Sharma says that the past few weeks have been tough for everyone and that the world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, (Courtesy: PTI photo)

Coronavirus advice from Rohit Sharma: Star Indian batsman and Mumbai Indian’s skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday released a video advising people on how they can smartly and proactively fight against the spread of coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @ImRo45, the 32-year-old batsman posted a video message where he says that the past few weeks have been tough for everyone and that the world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, which is “very sad to see.”

Rohit further goes on to say that the only way things can return to normalcy is if everyone comes together to beat the coronavirus. Suggesting some smart ways in which people can tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Rohit asks people to be a little smart, a little proactive, and know the surroundings around them. Also, as and when any symptoms crop up, Rohit asks people to inform their nearest medical authorities.

He carries on to say that this is because “we all want our kids to go to school, we want to go to the malls and we all want to watch movies in the theatres.”

In the 55-second-long video, the talented batsman also applauded the efforts put in by doctors and medical professionals who are putting their own lives on the line to treat those infected. Rohit lauds health professionals by saying that he appreciates the efforts of all the doctors and the medical staff across the world who have put their lives on risk while taking care of the people who have tested positive with coronavirus.

Furthermore, the Mumbai lad signs off saying, “Last, but not the least, my heart goes out for people who have lost their lives and their families. Take care, be safe.”

Recently, Team India captain Virat Kohli had also called upon people to “stay safe and vigilant” in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to cancellation and postponement of almost all sporting events across the globe, including India’s series against South Africa.