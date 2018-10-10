Conor McGregor handed one-month medical suspension after loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor Mcgregor tapped out in the fourth round against Khabib at UFC 229. (Source: UFC)

Days after his tap-out defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Conor McGregor has been handed a one-month medical suspension by the UFC. The Irishman had lost the bout to Khabib in the fourth round after the Russian locked him up in a rear-naked choke in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), who sanctioned the bout, has confirmed that McGregor has been suspended till November 6 and will not be allowed to contact his trainers till October 28. In total, 13 fighters from the UFC 229 card have been suspended from the action on medical grounds.

The fight was followed by chaotic scenes in Nevada as a brawl broke out in the T-mobile Arena on Sunday, with Khabib climbing on top of the cage to launch an attack on one member of McGregor’s team. Soon after, members of Khabib’s team had attacked McGregor inside the octagon. Three people, all from Khabib’s camp, were arrested immediately after the incident but were later released after McGregor refused to press any charges.

While addressing the media later, Khabib had revealed that his actions, while unacceptable, were a result of McGregor insulting him about his religion, country and his father. The Russian apologised to his fans and the Nevada State Athletic Commission [NSAC] but not to McGregor.

Why UFC suspends fighters?

This isn’t the first time when UFC have taken an action like this. It suspends fighters routinely after medical examinations from their own doctors following an event. These suspensions are handed as a precaution and fighters can return quicker once doctors give them the green light.

Khabib wasn’t suspended as he finished the fight relatively unscathed and passed the medical examinations.