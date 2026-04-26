As India positions itself to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Gujarat, the financial liabilities of the 2010 Delhi CWG continues to weigh on public accounts, according to data and official responses reported by The Indian Express. Even after 16 years, the government is still settling dues linked to the earlier edition. According to the IE report, an outstanding liability of Rs 28.05 crore was cleared just last year.

A parliamentary committee further indicated that around Rs 50 crore may be required in FY 2026-27 to meet remaining obligations, though the final figure remains uncertain due to ongoing legal disputes.

Dues continue to trickle through budgets

The continued outflow suggests how costs from a single mega sporting event can extend far beyond its completion. Alongside direct payments, litigation and arbitration expenses have already exceeded Rs 13 crore since 2010, adding another layer of long-term financial burden. The Indian Express accessed the details of the matter under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and via public records.

Officials noted that the final liability cannot yet be quantified as 29 cases related to the Games remain pending before various courts, keeping several vendor claims and contractual disputes unresolved. “Outstanding liability cannot be assessed as the matters are sub-judice,” the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports told The Indian Express.

Major contracts from the 2010 Games, ranging from overlays to infrastructure execution, are still under scrutiny in legal forums, with both vendors and government agencies continuing to contest claims. This prolonged arbitration cycle has meant that even routine closure of accounts has stretched into a multi-year fiscal exercise, rather than a one-time settlement.

According to a CAG report, the estimated cost of the 2010 Commonwealth Games surged from Rs 297 crore in 2003 to Rs 18,532.31 crore by October 2010.

2030 Games planning raises fresh fiscal questions

The issue gains sharper relevance as India prepares for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, with estimated operational costs pegged between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, alongside a wider infrastructure push under the ‘Amdavad 2030’ programme.

While the upcoming edition is being projected as a showcase of India’s sporting and logistical capabilities, the unresolved liabilities from 2010 underscore the long financial tail of hosting mega events.

For policymakers, the overlap between legacy costs and new commitments raises questions about fiscal planning, contract enforcement and dispute resolution timelines in large-scale sporting projects.