Commonwealth Games 2022: PM Modi congratulates medal winners, lauds their performances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated India’s medal winners at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a number of podium finishes.

After tagging a video of wrstlet Pooja Gehlot, who got emotional after winning abronze medal in the 50 kg eestyle wrestling and apologised to the nation, the PM wrote,”Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology.” “Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining!”

He also lauded wrestler Pooja Sihag for winning the bronze at the mega event.

“She has overcome many challenges thanks to her never say die attitude. She has won a Bronze at the CWG 2022. Congratulations to her. I am confident she will keep making India proud in the times to come,” he wrote.

Congratulating wrestler Deepak Nehra for winning the bronze medal he said “My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours,” he added. The PM also hailed Bhavina Patel for winning the gold medal in women’s singles para Table Tennis.

“The remarkable @BhavinaOfficial gives us one more occasion to be proud! She wins the prestigious Gold medal in Para Table Tennis, her first CWG medal,” Modi tweeted.

“I hope her achievements motivate India’s youth to pursue Table Tennis. I wish Bhavina the very best for her upcoming endeavours,” he said.

Modo also hailed the efforts of Sonal Patel who won a bronze in the para TT.

“When talent, temperament and tenacity combine, nothing is impossible. Sonal Patel has shown this in letter and spirit by winning a Bronze medal in Para Table Tennis. Congratulations to her,” Modi said.

“I pray that she continues to distinguish herself in the coming times,” he added.

Lauding boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin for winning the bronze at the Games, Modi said he is an excellent boxer who has succeeded in many sporting events.

“Powered by wonderful techniques and a spirit of resilience, this bright athlete wins a Bronze medal in the Men’s 57kg event at Birmingham. Congrats to him. I wish him the very best,” Modi said.

The prime minister congratulated boxer Rohit Tokas on winning the bronze medal.

“His hardwork and perseverance have given great results. I hope he attains even more success in the coming times,” Modi said.

(With inputs from PTI)