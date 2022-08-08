Commonwealth Games 2022: India goes up to 4th after Sindhu-Lakshya’s CWG gold win

India at Commonwealth Games 2022: On Day 11, the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, India’s medal tally is now at 57. Shuttler Lakshya Sen won gold in men’s singles badminton at Commonwealth Games. Shuttler PV Sindhu won the Gold Medal in Badminton’s Women’s Singles on the final day of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday. Yesterday in Birmingham there was Gold rush for India. Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas grab maiden CWG gold medals. India has won 56 medals so far on the final day of CWG 2022 – 20 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Yesterday, on August 7, Indian women’s cricket team won silver medal in women’s T20 cricket in Commonwealth Games. They succumbed to the big stage fright to suffer a nine-run defeat against the Australia in the gold medal match of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

As it was a gold rush for India on Sunday in Birmingham, boxer Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the final of 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Nikhat, who is on a winning spree since the Nationals last year, asserted her dominance over Northern Ireland’s Carly Mc Naul as she punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance.

Nitu Ghanghas, daughter of an employee in Haryana Vidhan Sabha, won first boxing gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022. She hails from India’s ‘mini Cuba’ in boxing Bhiwani. After winning the gold medal, Nitu said “My parents have been my inspiration and my gold medal is for them.” In 2018 Commonwealth Games, MC Mary Kom had won the coveted yellow metal in the same category.

Annu Rani won the bronze medal in Women’s javelin throw during the athletics competition in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Before Rani, in 2010 Kashinath Naik had won a bronze and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a gold in men’s javelin throw.