Commonwealth Games 2018: Weightlifter Deepak Lather wins Bronze medal in men’s 69kg category

Deepak Lather at Commonwealth Games 2018. (Source: IOA)

Commonwealth Games 2018: In another good news for India from Gold Coast, Australia, weightlifter Deepak Lather won a bronze medal in weightlifting in men’s 69kg category. Lather comes from a humble background and hails from Haryana. The 18-year-old had failed to lift 162 kg in his third attempt but still managed to win a bronze. His total weight remained 295 kgs. Lather won India’s fourth medal in weightlifting as well as in the Commonwealth Games. Before him, P Gururaja, Mirabai Chanu and Sanjita Chanu had won medals for India.

Deepak also became the youngest male weightlifter to win a Commonwealth Games medal. He lifted 132 kg in his first snatch attempt and bettered it in his second attempt by lifting 136 kg, the same weight recorded by gold medal winner Gareth Evans. However, Lather failed to lift 138 kg in his third attempt in snatch and had to settle for his previous best score.

Lather continued his good run in clean and jerk by lifting 155 kg in his first attempt and bettered that in his second, lifting 159 kg. He couldn’t lift 162 kg on his final attempt. All of India’s medal at the Commonwealth Games so far have come in weightlifting.

Earlier in the day, 24-year-old Sanjita Chanu had won India’s second Gold at the Commonwealth Games in the 53kg category. But the ambitious athlete in her was a shade “sad” that she could not break the record in clean and jerk.

“Had I not dropped my last lift, I would have created a Games record. I really wanted to do it. I missed it and I am a bit sad about that. But I guess it’s ok, I don’t know,” said the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist.