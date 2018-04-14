Commonwealth Games 2018: Shooters Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh enter men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions final

​​ ​
Indian shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Chain Singh took the top two spots in the qualification stage of the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Gold Coast (australia) | Published: April 14, 2018 8:01 AM
Indian shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Chain Singh took the top two spots in the qualification stage of the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.Rajput registered a Games record of 1180 to enter the final as the best shooter in the qualification stage. Chain finished second in qualification with 1166 points. England’s Dean Bale was fourth with 1163 while his compatriot Kenneth Parr scored 1158 to take the fifth spot.Australia’s Dane Sampson (1154), Cameron Pirouet (1149) of Jersey, Grzegorz Sych (1145) of Canada and Pakistan’s Ghufran Adil (1145) also qualified for the final.

