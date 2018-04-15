Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal defeats PV Sindhu in nail-biting thriller to clinch gold

Indian ace shuttlers and Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu faced each other for the gold-medal match after booking their final berths in the women’s singles event on the concluding day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018. (Saina Nehwal/Twitter)

Indian ace shuttlers and Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu faced each other for the gold-medal match after booking their final berths in the women’s singles event on the concluding day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018. Saina Nehwal thwarted injury prone Sindhu 21-18, 23-21 to be crowned Commonwealth Games champion for the second time in her career.

Saina from the start went for powerful shots targeting Sindhu’s weakness to move around the court swiftly. The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist dominated her fellow countrywoman to register 21-18 win in the first set. Sindhu’s move to attack Saina’s backhand resulted in a strong come back from several points down but she couldn’t hold on to her gameplan. Saina continuing domination in the second game engaged Sindhu in cross-court rallies pushing her deeper in the in the court and exploiting PV’s backhand. The same strategy was implemented by Carolina Marin in the Rio Olympics final.

At an end to end battle in the second game, Sindhu struggled with an ankle sprain. Saina taking the opportunity looked optimistic and in a nail-biting finish won the match 23-21 registering 2-0 victory in 2018 Gold Coast Badminton Singles Final.

PV Sindhu continuing her stellar run after recovering from an ankle sprain produced a remarkable performance to oust her Canadian counterpart Michelle Li 21-18, 21-8 turning the semifinal in an one-sided affair lasting less more than 30 minutes. Nehwal on the other hand faltered in the second game after convincingly snatching the first to make a strong come back posting 21-14, 18-21, 21-17 win over Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland. The Haryana girl took a little more than an hour to book a berth in the last two.

Saina had the upper hand in the previous clash at the 2010 Delhi Games gold medal winner defeated the 2014 Glasgow Games bronze medallist in their last clash at the Senior Nationals held in November.