Commonwealth Games 2018: Heena Sidhu expresses satisfaction with performance; Here is what the ace shooter said

Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on Saturday expressed satisfaction with her performance at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and said that winning medals there meant a lot to her. The ace shooter won a gold medal women’s 25m and a silver medal at women’s 10m air pistol events at the games. “I am very happy with my performance. CommonwealthGames is an important event and winning a medal there means a lot to me, ” Heena was quoted as saying by ANI.

The ace shooter also said that good quality coaches and physiotherapists are required. Speaking to the agency she also said that efforts must be made to save shooting from being excluded in the next Commonwealth Games. “We need funding to get good quality coaches and physiotherapists. Help from any corner be it the government or private sponsors matter a lot. Indian shooters are performing well this is a reason, we need to save shooting from being excluded from next CommonwealthGames: Heena Sidhu,” she added.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Sanjeev Rajput won the gold medal in the men’s 50metre rifle 3 positions event with a record at the games during the ongoing Commonwealth Games today. He shot 454.5 to get the yellow mettle after leading in the qualification round with 1180 points. Another Indian shooter in the fray, Chain Singh finished fifth with 419.1 points. During the qualification stage, Rajput got 391 points in kneeling, 399 in prone and 390 in standing. Chain Singh on the other hand, shot 389 398 and 379 for a score of 1166. Grzegorz Sych of Canada bagged the silver medal with 448.4 points, even as Dean Bale of England got bronze with 441.2 points. Previously, Rajput won a silver medal at the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games. He has also won a bronze medal in the 2006 edition of the Games that was held in Melbourne.