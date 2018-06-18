Colombia vs Japan LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and were to watch Live telecast on TV

Colombia vs Japan LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Colombia and Japan will begin their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign on Tuesday. The two teams will face Poland and Senegal respectively. (Source- Reuters)

Colombia vs Japan LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Colombia and Japan will begin their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign on Tuesday. The two teams will face Poland and Senegal respectively. Colombia is the favorites in the clash, with Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez and Juan Cuadrado on their side. Colombia has made five World cup appearances but has played a final. As for the Blue Samurais, they have to buckle up and work hard to go past the group stage. Japan is injury-free and has some experience of playing in World Cup but have failed to feature in the round of 16.

When will Colombia vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Colombia vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 19, 2018.

Where will Colombia vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Colombia vs Japan, FIFA world cup will be held at the Mordovia Arena, ‎Volgogradskaya.

What time will Colombia vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Colombia vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 08.30 pm IST.

How to watch Colombia vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Colombia vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch Colombia vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Colombia vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv, and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

Colombia

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (AC Deportivo Cali), Jose Fernando Cuadrado (CD Once Caldas).

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Oscar Murillo (CF Pachuca), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Johan Mojica (Girona FC), Frank Fabra (CA Boca Juniors), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (CA Boca Juniors), Carlos Sanchez (RCD Espanyol), Abel Aguilar (AC Deportivo Cali), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Mateus Uribe (Club America), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Juan Fernando Quintero (CA River Plate).

Forwards: Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Radamel Falcao Garcia (Monaco), Luis Muriel (Sevilla), Miguel Borja (SE Palmeiras), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Japan

GOALKEEPERS: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol).

DEFENDERS: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino, Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg); Gen Shoji, Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers).

MIDFIELDERS: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt); Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi, Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale).

FORWARDS: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz).