Colombia vs England LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

England will take on Colombia in the final round of 16 match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia on Tuesday.

Colombia vs England LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: England will take on Colombia in the final round of 16 match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia on Tuesday. The match between the two sides will mark the 66th FIFA match for England and none of the three Lions fans needs to be reminded of what the number 66 (or rather 1966) means to them. England have scored eight goals so far. Only in 1966 (11) have they previously netted more goals in a single edition of the World Cup, the only time they won the trophy. Harry Kane, England’s Skipper is leading by example as he is the top goal scorer in this edition. Kane requires one goal to equal Diego Maradona’s record for goals as captain in the World Cup.

The two sides last met in 1998 where England won 2-1. Colombia reached to the knockout stages after being the table toppers in Group H. The Colombian striker, James Rodriguez, who was top scorer at Brazil 2014, has been plagued by injury and is doubtful for the game. Colombia will draw confidence from the fact that England lost their knockout match in 2010, the last time it made it to round of 16.

When will Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on July 3rd.

Where will Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Colombia vs England, FIFA world cup will be held at Spartak Stadium Moscow.

What time will Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

COLOMBIA

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal/ENG), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), Jose Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas/ARG)

Defenders: Cristian Zapata (Milan/ITA), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham/ENG), Santiago Arias (PSV/NED), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors/ARG), Johan Mojica (Girona/ESP), Yerry Mina (Barcelona/ESP)

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors/ARG), Carlos Sanchez (Espanyol/ESP), Jefferson Lerma (Levante/ESP), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton/ENG), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich/GER), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (America/MEX), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate/ARG), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus/ITA)

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Monaco/FRA), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras/BRA), Carlos Bacca (Villarreal/ESP), Luis Muriel (Sevilla/ESP)