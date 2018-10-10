CoA to meet Virat Kohli, MSK Prasad in Hyderabad today; Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane invited too

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the ODI series against South Africa. (Source: CSA)

The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) headed by Vinod Rai will sit with team India skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad in Hyderabad on Wednesday to discuss some key issues including the frequent chopping and changing in the playing XI and whether the selection committee should be a part of the panel that decides the final XI, among others. The meeting will also be attended by CoA member and former Indian woman cricketer Diana Edulji, ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Initially, only Kohli, Shastri and MSK Prasad were invited by the Supreme Court-appointed committee but later Rohit and Rahane were asked to join as well. It is believed that the board would also address the alleged differences between Rohit and Kohli during this meet. Rohit, who had led the Indian team in Asia Cup in Virat’s absence, had said that everyone will be given a fair chance in the tournament as he wants them to feel safe and settled so they can play freely.

“Nobody likes to be dropped and brought back into the squad. We want everyone to be feeling safe and settled, so that they can play freely. As a captain or player, you want your team to be settled and even the guys who are eyeing that spot want to be settled,” Rohit had said.

The statement was seen as a veiled dig at regular skipper Virat Kohli who usually makes a lot of changes to the playing XI.

Earlier, many cricketers had told The Indian Express during the England tour that they were affected by the frequent changes in the team. A senior player had told the newspaper that it would have been better if the players would have been asked to play at least three matches in a row.

The tour was followed by more controversy as Karun Nair who wasn’t included in the playing XI for any of the matches and was dropped for the two-match series against West Indies, had said that neither the team nor the selectors communicated with him. The allegations were dismissed by the selectors later. However, Murali Vijay who was dropped midway during England series, also had a similar complaint.

The loss in England and preparations for the upcoming tour of Australia are also to be discussed during the meeting. It is learnt that the management has also asked for a spin bowling coach – another issue that will be discussed.

Interestingly, no member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which includes Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, have been invited for the meeting.