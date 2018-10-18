CoA to ask players’ opinion on allowing wives to tours, says needs to be ‘careful’ before changing policy

The CoA wants to take its time before taking the final decision in the matter and seems in no hurry. According to the current rule, wives can stay for only 14 days during the tour. (IE)

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has decided to speak to more players and take their opinion before taking the final decision on the demand of allowing wives for the entirety of a foreign tour. This has been a long-standing debate in Indian cricket as BCCI has never allowed wives to stay for a complete away tour with the players. Virat Kohli had previously requested the BCCI to look into the matter and allow cricketers to travel with their wives throughout their foreign tours.

The CoA wants to take its time before taking the final decision in the matter and seems in no hurry. According to the current rule, wives can stay for only 14 days during the tour. In a meeting with CoA before the Test match in Hyderabad, this issue was discussed with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, MSK Prasad the selector and coach Ravi Shastri.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the CoA has stated that they have given it a thought but decisions like these cannot be changed overnight as the board can’t rely on what a couple of players want. It said that every player has to be on the same page regarding this decision. The committee added that the board needs to be “careful” before changing the policy.

The matter has come up at an interesting time as the current CoA is about to complete its tenure. Vinod Rai, the CoA chief in August had announced that the BCCI will be holding elections in 90 days. Although with the way in which the compliance report is being checked it is highly likely that the elections will be postponed. So, it is difficult to say as to who will be taking a call on this matter.

Indian team is set to tour Australia and New Zealand after the series against West Indies and these tours will be long ones which makes it interesting to see as to what the BCCI finally does in regards to this issue.