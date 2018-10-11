Clean Bowled! Anil Kumble’s special gesture for shy fan will make your day

The woman was starstruck when she saw the former leg-spinner and even though she wanted to meet him, couldn’t make a move. (IE)

Former team India skipper Anil Kumble who is also the highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket, is an inspiration for many. It is not often that you get a chance to meet a legend like this. One such incident happened recently on a flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai when a woman saw the spin bowling legend on the same flight as her. The woman was starstruck when she saw the former leg-spinner and even though she wanted to meet him, couldn’t make a move.

The woman did not have the courage to approach the legend and was filled with memories of his performances that she had watched as a child over the years and one such match that was etched in her memory was the match where Anil Kumble bowled at with a bandaged jaw against West Indies.

The fan wanted to go up and thank the former Indian captain for all the things that he had done for Indian cricket but again could not gather the courage to do so. And she tweeted –

The legendary @anilkumble1074 in my BLR-MUM flight. Glanced at him once and was reminded of that game in West Indies where he bowled with a bandaged jaw. Teared up a bit. Gawwddd, I’m such a sucker for cricket memories. ??

The legendary @anilkumble1074 in my BLR-MUM flight. Glanced at him once and was reminded of that game in West Indies where he bowled with a bandaged jaw. Teared up a bit. Gawwddd, I’m such a sucker for cricket memories. ???? — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

The legendary spinner spotted her tweet during the flight and he replied –

Please feel free to come over and say hi after take off @Mittermaniac https://t.co/z2xdKF2wij

Please feel free to come over and say hi after take off @Mittermaniac https://t.co/z2xdKF2wij — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 9, 2018

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 9, 2018

To which the fan replied –

I cannot believe he read my tweet and said this. ????

I cannot believe he read my tweet and said this. ???????? — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) October 9, 2018

After this conversation, she went up to the cricketer and met on the flight and he signed her boarding pass which will be something that she will cherish for the rest of her life.