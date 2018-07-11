Clash of the Titans: Roger Federer, Sachin Tendulkar indulge in Twitter banter

The defending Wimbledon champion who had a one-sided win in the fourth round over Adrian Mannarino to this replied that he is ready to take notes right now and there is no need to wait until the end of the tournament. (ICC/Reuters)

The Greatest of All Time (GOATs) from tennis and cricket, on Monday, indulged in a Twitter banter over the former’s skill set. Sachin Tendulkar who took notice of Federer’s backhand technique during his match in Wimbledon praised the Swiss international for his hand-eye contact. Cricket’s great on his official Twitter account tweeted: “As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title.”

The defending Wimbledon champion who had a one-sided win in the fourth round over Adrian Mannarino to this replied that he is ready to take notes right now and there is no need to wait until the end of the tournament. Tendulkar was quick to respond to the tennis legend and gave him his first lesson. “Ha ha ha..done. @rogerfederer, lesson 1 will be the straight drive only if you help me with my backhand my friend!!” he wrote.

As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let’s exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title ???????? https://t.co/2TNUHGn1zK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

why wait? I’m ready to take notes! @sachin_rt https://t.co/UjH5m1wuNT — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 10, 2018

The former Indian batsman further gave his best wishes to Federer to win the Wimbledon title. “Unfortunately won’t be able to come see you play this year but will be glued to the televison…Wish you all the very best! Hopefully next year @wimbledon,” he wrote.

Ha ha ha..done. @rogerfederer, lesson 1 will be the straight drive only if you help me with my backhand my friend!!????????????

Unfortunately won’t be able to come see you play this year but will be glued to the televison…Wish you all the very best! Hopefully next year @wimbledon. https://t.co/7eP6w2olW0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2018

Tendulkar has confessed on many occasions that he is a fan of Federer and is a regular at the All England Club when The Championships are held.

Federer needed just 16 minutes to win the opening set in a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 defeat of Mannarino to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday. Earlier, Federer took his consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 29 in a third-round dismissal of Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer’s 175th win from 200 career grass-court matches saw him overtake Jimmy Connors as the most successful male player on the surface.