Chris Gayle shows his love for India, rides Police bike in Mumbai

Chris Gayle is loved around the world but he shares a special connection with India. The West Indian batsmen has been vocal about his love for India and the Indian fans. The ‘Universe Boss’ who is in India recently posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that said grateful and thankful in appreciation for the country. In the picture posted on Instagram, Gayle can be seen sitting on a Mumbai police bike with the officials around him smiling.

He is one of the most explosive left-handed batsmen around the world. Chris Gayle has played 103 test matches and has scored 15 centuries with an average of 42.19. His highest score is 333 in the longest format of the game.

The ‘Universe Boss’ has appeared in 284 ODI matches and has smashed 23 ODI tons with his highest score being 215 which came against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 World Cup. The West Indian star has played 56 T20 International matches and has notched up 1607 runs with his highest being 117.

Chris Gayle has been a big hit in IPL since he made his debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He played for the Knight Riders for the first three seasons after which he was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gayle scored a century as soon as he arrived at RCB. That knock by Gayle was the second fastest century of IPL at that time.

The West Indian has been showered with love across India for his explosive and entertaining knocks during the IPL.

The star West Indian batsmen has been in India for a while but pulled out of the ongoing ODI series against India and will also not be available for the three-match T-20 series that follows.

