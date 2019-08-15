Chris Gayle rejects retirement rumours, says will play ‘until further notice’

Chris Gayle is the most capped ODI player and highest run-scorer for West Indies.

West Indies batting great Chris Gayle rejected reports that he is going to retire soon. There were reports doing round earlier that the third ODI between India and West Indies that was held on Wednesday, could be his last.

Gayle is the most capped ODI player and highest run-scorer for West Indies. He is also the only player to have scored a triple century in a Test match, a double ton in ODIs and a century in T20I.

During the third ODI on Thursday, the Jamaican made 72 off 41 balls before being dismissed in the 12th over of the match. While he walked off, he was applauded by the Indian players and the crowd. While walking back, he raised his bat, helmet perched on top of it while the crowd continued to cheer, wondering whether they would see him bat again.

However, when the Cricket West Indies shared a video asking whether he was retiring, he said, “I didn’t announce anything…any retirement,” When he was asked whether he will continue to be around he responded by saying, still be around, he said, “Yeah, until further notice.”

Gayle has played in 103 test matches. he had earlier announced that ICC World Cup England would be his last international assignment. He, however, revealed a change of plans during the end of the mega event.

The star cricketer, during the event had said he wanted to play India the ODIs and Tests in the home series, possibly setting up his last Test match at his hometown Kingston. Gayle was, however, not selected for the two-match Test series, which led to speculations that he might have played his last international match in the third ODI against India.