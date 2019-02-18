Chris Gayle announces retirement from ODI cricket after ICC World Cup 2019

The former left-handed batsman Brian Lara has scored 10, 405 runs in 299 games in white ball cricket.

Chris Gayle has announced that the 2019 World Cup will be his last world cup as he will be retiring from the 50-over format of the game in England. The ‘Universe Boss’ announced this on Sunday. The star batsmen while addressing the media said, “You’re looking at a great man”. He went on and said that he will always be the greatest player in the world and will always be known as the universe boss. Gayle added that this was the right time to end his career in the ODI format of the game.

BREAKING NEWS – WINDIES batsman Chris Gayle has announced he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales. (More to come) #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/AXnS4umHw2 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 17, 2019

Chris Gayle made his debut against India in 1999 in Toronto in the ODI format. Gayle came out to bat at the number 4 position in the game and got out for just 1 run. Since then, Gayle has come a long way as he played 103 Test matches, 284 ODI’s and 56 T20I. Chris Gayle has amassed 9727 runs in 284 ODI matches with an average of 37.12. The Windies batsman has the highest score of 215 in this format which came against Zimbabwe during the 2015 World Cup group stage match.

Gayle needs to score 273 runs more to achieve the 10,000 run mark. He will be the second Windies batsmen in history to reach the landmark after Brian Lara. The former left-handed batsman Brian Lara has scored 10, 405 runs in 299 games in white ball cricket.

The explosive batsman will continue to play the shortest format of the game. Chris Gayle has been famous all around the world for his exploits in the T20 format of the game and he wishes to continue to do the same.