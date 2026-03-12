After a dramatic opening race in Australia Formula 1 now heads to the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend. The race will also feature the first Sprint event of the 2026 season under the new power unit rules.

Mercedes arrived as the favourites after George Russell secured a dominant pole position and the team finished first and second in the previous race.

However, Ferrari has also shown strong pace and could challenge at the front.

The Shanghai International Circuit hosted one of the most exciting race weekends of the 2025 season. Lewis Hamilton surprised many by taking the sprint pole and then winning the sprint race.

In the main race Oscar Piastri won comfortably. However, both Ferrari drivers and Pierre Gasly were later disqualified because of technical rule violations. Since it is a sprint weekend drivers will have only one practice session which makes things more difficult with the new F1 cars.

Fans across the world are looking forward to the race as teams and drivers get ready to compete on one of the sport’s most challenging circuits.

Date, time and venue

The race will be held at the famous Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai. The track is known for its special layout that looks like the Chinese character ‘shang.’

It also features a very long back straight and several tight corners making it a tough challenge for drivers as it tests both speed and control.

The Chinese Grand Prix weekend will take place from April 18 to April 20, 2026. Due to the time difference fans in India will need to tune in a bit earlier than usual to watch the race live.

The main race will start at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday and is expected to be an exciting battle as teams compete for important championship points early in the season.

Full weekend schedule

The race weekend will follow the Sprint format in Formula One, which means there is one practice session followed by Sprint qualifying, the Sprint race, and the main Grand Prix.

Friday (March 13)

Practice Session 1 – 09:00 AM IST

Sprint Qualifying – 01:00 PM IST

Saturday (March 14)

Sprint Race – 08:30 AM IST

Qualifying – 12:30 PM IST

Sunday (March 15)

Race – 12:30 PM IST

The race will be held at the famous Shanghai International Circuit, which hosts the Chinese Grand Prix. The track has often produced exciting and dramatic races. Changing weather safety cars and clever team strategies have played a big role in the past.

With top teams pushing their cars to the limit and drivers aiming for strong results the 2026 race is expected to be another thrilling event.

For Formula One fans, the Chinese Grand Prix weekend promises a great mix of speed, strategy and excitement as everyone watches to see who wins on this famous track.

Where to watch the Chinese grand prix 2026 in India

Fans in India can watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on the FanCode app and website.

The platform streams Formula One races in India and will show every session of the race weekend including practice, Sprint qualifying, the Sprint race, qualifying, and the main race. Viewers can watch the action by purchasing either a match pass or a season pass on FanCode.