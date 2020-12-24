Chetan Sharma appointed new chairman of selectors; Abbey Kuruvilla and Debashis Mohanty in panel

Chetan Sharma appointed new chairman of selectors: The new panel of selectors was formed on the sidelines of the BCCI's 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday.
Chetan Sharma appointed new chairman of selectors: As per the BCCI constitution, the candidate with the most Test caps becomes the chief selector.
Former India pacer Chetan Sharma was on Thursday appointed chairman of the senior national selection panel by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked Abbey Kuruvilla and Debashis Mohanty in the five-member team.
The new panel was formed on the sidelines of the BCCI’s 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.