Chess – A man’s game? FIDE faces backlash over controversial transgender policy

A prominent global chess official has called for further research to examine potential factors such as hormone levels and physical endurance that could affect players’ performance in the male-dominated game. Her statement follows criticism aimed at the world chess federation for its decision to prevent transgender women from participating in official women’s events.

FIDE, headquartered in Switzerland, had announced that this decision would remain in effect until a comprehensive assessment of the issue is conducted.

Global Criticism

Critics, including advocacy groups, European players, and federations, have labeled this policy as unnecessary and discriminatory. Some have accused it of perpetuating “trans panic.” A former British women’s chess champion has called on FIDE to reverse its decision.

Dana Reizniece-Ozola, the deputy chair of FIDE’s management board, defended the new regulations, stating that their primary goal was to “increase the rights of transgender persons” and allow them to be registered under their new gender in FIDE’s official directory.

Women-only chess tournaments were introduced in the 1970s to encourage female participation in a sport traditionally dominated by men. Even today, only 2% of all chess players and 10% of rated players are women, according to Reizniece-Ozola.

What do the new regulations say?

The new regulations could subject transgender women to a waiting period of up to two years while the issue is examined, aiming to give FIDE time to address the matter of transgender players and male dominance in the sport.

However, the impact of factors such as hormonal levels on chess performance remains unclear. Reizniece-Ozola emphasized the lack of serious research or scientific analysis on this matter and the presence of only speculations.

While many sports have been grappling with how to formulate policies for transgender athletes in recent years, chess differs in that it does not involve intense physical activity.

Cathy Renna, communications director for the U.S. National LGBTQ Task Force, criticized the new rules, considering them as “trans panic” without justification and marginalizing transgender individuals.

Reizniece-Ozola stressed the need for FIDE, like other sports organizations, to balance equality and fair competition. She emphasized that more scientifically based research is essential to understand these dynamics.

Reizniece-Ozola also highlighted cultural factors as a significant reason for the gender gap in chess. In many cultures, chess has not been regarded as suitable for women, contributing to this disparity.

While some argue that biological differences may have minimal impact on chess players’ abilities, the controversy surrounding FIDE’s new regulations continues. Chess federations, women players, and advocates across Europe have expressed their opposition to the policy, with many calling for its reconsideration.

Germany’s chess federation criticized FIDE for checking the gender status of individuals legally recognized as women in their respective countries, deeming it “incomprehensible.”

International chess master Jovanka Houska, a nine-time British women’s champion, urged FIDE to reconsider the regulations, emphasizing the importance of creating a fair and inclusive space for everyone in the chess world.

