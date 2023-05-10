CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway open for CSK! Playing XI named

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: The Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to take on the Delhi Capitals in what promises to be an epic showdown at the MA Chidambaram Stadium aka Chepauk Stadium. The CSK team is flying high and brimming with confidence after their victory against the Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are also feeling good after their recent triumph over the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
At present, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai team is comfortably perched at the third position on the IPL 2023 points table with 13 points and 6 wins in 11 games. The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with only 8 points to their name, having won just four of their 10 matches this season.
Catch all the live updates here
Indian Premier League, 2023MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 10 May 2023
Chennai Super Kings 0/0 (0.1)
Delhi Capitals
Play In Progress ( Day – Match 55 ) Chennai Super Kings elected to bat
DC: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya
CSK: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed
Warner called the pitch a little dry. “The boys have come out with the right attitude. We had to work on our powerplay batting. Try and execute on this wicket as much as you can. Lalit comes in for Manish Pandey,” Warner Said.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (Captain), Philip Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and MS Dhoni has opted to bat first in the game.
Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 27 times in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni-led CSK has been the dominant one in the head to head clashes with 17 wins while Warner-led DC has 10.
With 13 points and 6 wins in 11 matches, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are currently positioned at the third place on the points table with a run rate of +0.951. And with four wins out of 10 games, Delhi Capitals currently sit on the bottom of the table with 8 points to their credit.
In the last match, Chennai Super Kings had beaten Mumbai Indians by six wickets. DC has seen a late surge and has won two games back-to-back and defeated RCB by seven wickets in their last game.
Delhi Capitals: Manish Pandey, RR Rossouw, KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, David Warner (Captain), Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, MR Marsh, PD Salt (WK), KK Ahmed
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, M Theekshana, RD Gaikwad, MM Ali, TU Deshpande, Devon Conway, RA Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain/WK), S Dubey, DL Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana
The Chepauk pitch is friendly for both batters and bowlers. However, the key factor is that the chasing side has won matches here more times. If we look at the results of the last five matches played at Chepauk, the side that batted second won the game three times. The average score for the first innings here is 173. Spinners will have a better chance on this pitch, stats show.
Hello and welcome to the live blog from Chepauk Stadium. After last night’s match between RCB and MI, no match can be termed as a low-key affair! The match will start at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.