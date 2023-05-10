scorecardresearch
CSK vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway open for CSK! Playing XI named

IPL 2023 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Today: MS Dhoni-led Chennai team is comfortably perched at the third position on the points table with 13 points.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
IPL 2023 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match Today: Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the table with only 8 points to their name. (File Image)
Go to Live Updates

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: The Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to take on the Delhi Capitals in what promises to be an epic showdown at the MA Chidambaram Stadium aka Chepauk Stadium. The CSK team is flying high and brimming with confidence after their victory against the Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are also feeling good after their recent triumph over the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

At present, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai team is comfortably perched at the third position on the IPL 2023 points table with 13 points and 6 wins in 11 games. The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with only 8 points to their name, having won just four of their 10 matches this season.

Catch all the live updates here

Indian Premier League, 2023MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai   10 May 2023

Chennai Super Kings 0/0 (0.1)

vs

Delhi Capitals  

BatsmanRB
Ruturaj Gaikwad *0 1
Devon Conway0 0
BowlersORWKT
Khaleel Ahmed *0.100

Play In Progress ( Day – Match 55 ) Chennai Super Kings elected to bat

Live Updates
19:30 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Potential Impact Subs

DC: Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Chetan Sakariya

CSK: Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati, Mitch Santner, Akash Singh, Shaik Rasheed

19:21 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: ‘Looks a little dry,’ says David Warner

Warner called the pitch a little dry. “The boys have come out with the right attitude. We had to work on our powerplay batting. Try and execute on this wicket as much as you can. Lalit comes in for Manish Pandey,” Warner Said.

19:10 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Delhi Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (Captain), Philip Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

19:08 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Chennai Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain/WK), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

19:02 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Dhoni wins the toss

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and MS Dhoni has opted to bat first in the game.

18:58 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Head to head clash

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 27 times in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni-led CSK has been the dominant one in the head to head clashes with 17 wins while Warner-led DC has 10.

18:52 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Chennai and Delhi at points table

With 13 points and 6 wins in 11 matches, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are currently positioned at the third place on the points table with a run rate of +0.951. And with four wins out of 10 games, Delhi Capitals currently sit on the bottom of the table with 8 points to their credit.

18:45 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: How they fared in their last match?

In the last match, Chennai Super Kings had beaten Mumbai Indians by six wickets. DC has seen a late surge and has won two games back-to-back and defeated RCB by seven wickets in their last game.

18:31 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Lie Updates: Delhi Probable XI

Delhi Capitals: Manish Pandey, RR Rossouw, KL Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, David Warner (Captain), Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, MR Marsh, PD Salt (WK), KK Ahmed

18:30 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Probable XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, M Theekshana, RD Gaikwad, MM Ali, TU Deshpande, Devon Conway, RA Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain/WK), S Dubey, DL Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana

18:28 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Pitch report

The Chepauk pitch is friendly for both batters and bowlers. However, the key factor is that the chasing side has won matches here more times. If we look at the results of the last five matches played at Chepauk, the side that batted second won the game three times. The average score for the first innings here is 173. Spinners will have a better chance on this pitch, stats show.

18:27 (IST) 10 May 2023
CSK vs DC Live Updates: Welcome to the blog

Hello and welcome to the live blog from Chepauk Stadium. After last night’s match between RCB and MI, no match can be termed as a low-key affair! The match will start at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 18:24 IST

Stock Market