Chennai Super Kings (CSK) heads into the 2026 season with a squad that marks the most significant transition in the franchise’s history. Following a bottom-of-the-table finish in 2025, the team has moved away from its veteran-heavy Dad’s Army philosophy, opting instead for record-breaking investments in youth and a blockbuster trade that has sent shockwaves through the league.

The Sanju Samson era begins at CSK

The most pivotal move was the trade that brought Sanju Samson to Chepauk in exchange for franchise legend Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. While the loss of Jadeja’s all-round stability is a gamble, Samson’s presence at the top provides an explosive intent that CSK has often lacked in the powerplay. With Ruturaj Gaikwad continuing as captain, the duo is part of perhaps the most formidable Indian top-orders in the competition.

CSK’s Rs 28 crore gamble on uncapped players

CSK stunned the Abu Dhabi auction room by spending a combined Rs 28.4 crore on two uncapped players: Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma. Veer, a left-arm spinning all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, is being looked upon as the designated successor to Jadeja’s bowling-all-rounder slot. Meanwhile, Kartik Sharma, a hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter, is being groomed as the middle-order heir to MS Dhoni. Their integration into the XI is not just about 2026, but about securing the team’s core for the next decade.

Bowling variations and the Chepauk trap

The bowling attack has been rebuilt to exploit the slow, turning tracks of Chennai. The retention of Afghan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad provides a mystery element, while the acquisition of Rahul Chahar adds a seasoned Indian leg-spin option but he may not start straightaway. The pace department relies on the tactical precision of Nathan Ellis and the new-ball swing of Matt Henry, with Khaleel Ahmed likely to feature prominently via the Impact Player rule, especially if CSK bat first.

ALSO READ The Sanju Samson dividend: How a decade of patience culminated in World Cup glory

The finisher’s role

While Dhoni remains the emotional heartbeat of the side, his role is expected to be more specialised this season, potentially utilised as a late-innings impact finisher. This allows the explosive Dewald Brevis and the spin-basher Shivam Dube to dictate the tempo during the middle and death overs, ensuring the batting lineup never takes its foot off the pedal.

CSK’s BEST POSSIBLE STARTING XI

Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad.

Impact Player: Khaleel Ahmed