The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC is expected to be an exciting and high-pressure match as both teams fight for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The Round of 16 clash began with an exciting first-leg match at Parc des Princes, where Paris Saint-Germain FC secured an impressive 5-2 win over Chelsea.

The French team showed their attacking power and scored three late goals giving them a strong advantage before the second leg. Because of this result Chelsea now face a difficult task and will need a big comeback to stay in the UEFA Champions League.

The matches between The Blues and The Parisians have usually been very close. The two teams have played each other about 11 times. Both sides have won 3 matches each while 5 games ended in draws.

In the UEFA Champions League, PSG have had a small advantage. They have won 3 of their 8 meetings while Chelsea have won 2, with the other 3 fixtures ending in draws.

However, in some of their recent clashes Chelsea have shown they can get the better of the French side. The Blues beat PSG 3-0 in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup a result that still gives them confidence heading into this tie.

Where to watch Chelsea vs PSG live in India

Fans in India can watch the exciting UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain FC through both television broadcast and online streaming platforms.

TV broadcast in India

The match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers can watch the game on Sony Sports Ten 2 with English commentary while Sony Sports Ten 3 will provide Hindi commentary. These channels are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Live Streaming Online

Fans who prefer to watch the match online can stream it live on the SonyLIV app and website. The platform allows viewers to watch the game on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs with a valid subscription.

Match time in India

The highly anticipated clash will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on 18 March for viewers in India giving football fans a late-night opportunity to catch all the action from this crucial Champions League encounter.