EPL: Thiago Silva sent off as Chelsea slumps to 5-2 defeat vs West Bromwich Albion

Christian Pulisic had put Chelsea in front two minutes earlier, only to see Matheus Pereira strike twice in two minutes in first-half stoppage time to give second-bottom West Bromwich, which almost needs a miracle to avoid relegation, a 2-1 lead at the interval.
Callum Robinson grabbed a third goal for West Bromwich when he swept home a cross from Darnell Furlong in the 63rd minute.
Mason Mount tapped in from close range after good work by Timo Werner to give Champions League quarter-finalist Chelsea hope.
But Mbaye Diagne drilled in a low shot to put West Bromwich 4-2 up and Robinson clipped the ball over goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to complete a surprise scoreline in the closing stages.