  • MORE MARKET STATS

EPL: Thiago Silva sent off as Chelsea slumps to 5-2 defeat vs West Bromwich Albion

By: |
April 3, 2021 8:24 PM

EPL: Brazilian defender Thiago Silva was back in the side, following an injury absence, for the first time in 10 matches, but was shown the red card in the 29th minute following two bookings.

Thiago Silva Red card chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion 5-2Chelsea's Thiago Silva is shown a red card by referee David Coote during English Premier League's Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion match at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain. (Reuters image)

Struggling West Bromwich Albion caused a big Premier League shock on Saturday by winning 5-2 at fourth-place Chelsea after the home team had Thiago Silva sent off in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

The experienced Brazilian defender Silva was back in the side, following an injury absence, for the first time in 10 matches, but was shown the red card in the 29th minute following two bookings.

Related News

Christian Pulisic had put Chelsea in front two minutes earlier, only to see Matheus Pereira strike twice in two minutes in first-half stoppage time to give second-bottom West Bromwich, which almost needs a miracle to avoid relegation, a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Callum Robinson grabbed a third goal for West Bromwich when he swept home a cross from Darnell Furlong in the 63rd minute.

Mason Mount tapped in from close range after good work by Timo Werner to give Champions League quarter-finalist Chelsea hope.

But Mbaye Diagne drilled in a low shot to put West Bromwich 4-2 up and Robinson clipped the ball over goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to complete a surprise scoreline in the closing stages.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

ChelseaEnglish Premier League
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. EPL Thiago Silva sent off as Chelsea slumps to 5-2 defeat vs West Bromwich Albion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2021 KKR SWOT Analysis: Kolkata Knight Riders desperate to turn fortunes post tough transition
2Armband thrown by Cristiano Ronaldo sold at auction for $75,000
3Sergio Ramos injured before Real Madrid faces Liverpool and Barcelona