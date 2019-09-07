Nothing like failure in science: Virat Kohli leads team India in praising ISRO for moon mission

By: |
Published: September 7, 2019 8:50:09 PM

The team at ISRO had shown a lot of passion and had put in a lot of hard work but failed at the last moment

Members of the cricket fraternity applauded ISRO for their efforts. (PC: IE)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli today applauded the efforts of ISRO for its ambitious moon mission — Chandrayaan-2. The Indian space agency — Indian Space Research Organisation — was to land its spacecraft on the lunar surface but communication was lost moments before the touchdown. The spacecraft may not have landed as per plan but several cricketers from the country applauded the efforts and hard work put in by ISRO scientists.

Hailing the scientists, Virat Kohli said: “There’s nothing like failure in science, we experiment and we gain. Massive respect for the scientists at ISRO who worked relentlessly over days and nights. The nation is proud of you, Jai Hind! Chandrayan2”

India’s one of the legendary leg-spinners Anil Kumble said that “the best is yet to come”. Yuvraj Singh too praised the scientists and said that the country was proud of the entire team at ISRO for the incredible work out in for the moon mission. “With hope and passion in our hearts let’s get up and do it again and never give up!” he added.

Here is how top cricketers from the country reacted:

India will face South Africa in a 3 match T20I series which will begin from 15th September 2019. The two teams will also be playing a Test series will be a part of the ICC Test championship.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Nothing like failure in science: Virat Kohli leads team India in praising ISRO for moon mission
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition