Nothing like failure in science: Virat Kohli leads team India in praising ISRO for moon mission

Members of the cricket fraternity applauded ISRO for their efforts. (PC: IE)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli today applauded the efforts of ISRO for its ambitious moon mission — Chandrayaan-2. The Indian space agency — Indian Space Research Organisation — was to land its spacecraft on the lunar surface but communication was lost moments before the touchdown. The spacecraft may not have landed as per plan but several cricketers from the country applauded the efforts and hard work put in by ISRO scientists.

Hailing the scientists, Virat Kohli said: “There’s nothing like failure in science, we experiment and we gain. Massive respect for the scientists at ISRO who worked relentlessly over days and nights. The nation is proud of you, Jai Hind! Chandrayan2”

India’s one of the legendary leg-spinners Anil Kumble said that “the best is yet to come”. Yuvraj Singh too praised the scientists and said that the country was proud of the entire team at ISRO for the incredible work out in for the moon mission. “With hope and passion in our hearts let’s get up and do it again and never give up!” he added.

Here is how top cricketers from the country reacted:

There’s nothing like failure in science, we experiment & we gain. Massive respect for the scientists at #ISRO who worked relentlessly over days & nights. The nation is proud of you, Jai Hind! ???????? #Chandrayan2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 7, 2019

We are proud of you @isro and everyone associated with this mission. The best is yet to come ???????? #Chandrayaan2 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 7, 2019

Koshish karne walo ki kabhi har nahi hoti.. we r very proud of you @isro and all our scientist..Hindustan Zindabad ???????? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 7, 2019

Salute the hard work and dedication of all the scientists at @isro. You’ve inspired us and made us proud. #Chandrayan2 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 7, 2019

What our scientists at @isro have achieved is no small feat! The Chandrayaan2 journey was extraordinary and I applaud their effort!

May they continue to inspire and make us all proud!. ???????? — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 7, 2019

We as a nation are extremely proud of the entire team at @ISRO for the incredible work put together for the mission of #Chandrayaan2. With hope and passion in our hearts let’s get up and do it again and never give up ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 7, 2019

