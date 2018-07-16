Dinesh Chandimal banned for two Tests, four ODIs over misconduct

Dinesh Chandimal. (PTI)

Sri Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been banned for two Test matches and four one day internationals (ODI) by the independent Judicial Commissioner Michael Beloff QC. Along with Chandimal, Sri Lankan coach Chandika Hathrusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha have also been served the same amount of punishment for “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game” during the third day of team’s second Test against West Indies, last month.

The trio was convicted for breaching Level 3, Article 2.3.1 of International Cricket Council (ICC) code, and has been given eight suspension points and six demerit points each. The Chairman of the ICC Code of Conduct Commission had held a hearing over video conference on July 11 to determine the sanction. After over six hours of the hearing, which was attended by legal counsels of both the sides, the ICC reserved this decision.

During the hearing, it was mutually agreed that since the minimum sanction for a Level 3 offence was suspension from two Tests, the three will not participate in the Galle Test (played from 12-14 July) and Colombo Test (to be played from 20-24 July), and these will be credited against the sanction imposed by the Judicial Commissioner.

As eight suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests and four ODIs/T20Is or eight ODIs/T20Is, whatever comes first for the player or player support personnel, the ruling means that the three will also remain suspended for the Dambulla ODIs (29 July and 1 August) as well as the Kandy ODIs (5 and 8 August).

While these are first offences for Hathurusinghe and Gurusinha, this is the second time Chandimal has been penalised since the introduction of the Revised Code in September 2016. Chandimal received four demerit points for breaching Article 2.2.9 in the same Test, and, therefore, now has 10 demerit points against his name.

The three were charged by ICC Chief Executive David Richardson for their involvement in the Sri Lankan cricket team’s refusal to take to the field in St Lucia at the start of the third day’s play, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play.

Sri Lanka did this after the on-field umpires had informed them ten minutes prior to the beginning of the play that they had decided to change the ball after they suspected its condition had been illegally altered.

This action was ascertained to amount to a serious breach of the Laws of Cricket and to be contrary to the spirit of the game.