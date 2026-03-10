The knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League is always one of the most thrilling parts of European football. The Round of 16 is expected to bring intense matches between some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

After an exciting group stage, only 16 teams are left, all fighting to win the most prestigious club trophy in Europe.

Round of 16 format and key fixtures

The Round of 16 will be played in two legs- one at each team’s home ground. The combined score from both games will decide which team advances to the quarter-finals. If the total score is tied after the second match, the winner will be decided through extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout.

Fixture (Leg 1 Home vs Away) Leg 1 Date & Time (IST) Leg 2 Date & Time (IST) Galatasaray vs Liverpool Wed, Mar 10- 11:15 PM Thu, Mar 19-1:30 AM Atalanta vs Bayern Munich Wed, Mar 11- 1:30 AM Thu, Mar 19-1:30 AM Atleti vs Tottenham Wed, Mar 11- 1:30 AM Thu, Mar 19- 1:30 AM Newcastle vs Barcelona Wed, Mar 11- 1:30 AM Thu, Mar 18-11:15 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal Thu, Mar 11- 11:15 PM Wed, Mar 18- 1:30 AM Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Thu, Mar 12- 1:30 AM Wed, Mar 18- 1:30 AM Real Madrid vs Man City Thu, Mar 12- 1:30 AM Wed, Mar 18- 1:30 AM Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting CP Thu, Mar 12- 1:30 AM Wed, Mar 17- 11:15 PM

Round of 16 schedule and match timings

The Round of 16 matches will be played over two weeks March. For fans in India most matches usually begin at 1:30 AM IST. However, some earlier fixtures may start at 11:15 PM IST depending on the schedule.

Iconic stadiums to host round of 16 matches

Each tie will be played at the home stadiums of the teams involved. Famous venues like Parc des Princes Stadium, Etihad Stadium will host these important matches as clubs battle for a place in the next round.

Where to watch the matches in India

Football fans in India can watch the matches live on the Sony Sports Network. The games will also be available for online streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

With some of Europe’s top clubs fighting for a spot in the quarter-finals, the Round of 16 is expected to bring exciting matches, dramatic comebacks and brilliant performances as teams chase Champions League glory.