Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the French Open 2026 has significantly altered the landscape of the tournament, just weeks before it begins on May 24.

The 22-year-old pulled out following medical confirmation that his right wrist injury, sustained during the Barcelona Open earlier this month has not healed in time. He will also miss the Rome Masters as a result.

Alcaraz’s absence reshapes the draw, the title race and the rankings battle heading into Roland Garros.

Clear path for Jannik Sinner

With Alcaraz out, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner now enters the tournament as the undisputed top seed and early favourite.

Sinner, who recently reclaimed the No. 1 ranking after beating Alcaraz in Monte Carlo, now has a clearer shot at completing his Career Grand Slam. Having already won the Australian Open in 2025, the French Open remains the only major missing from his collection.

Después de los resultados de las pruebas realizadas hoy, hemos decidido que lo más prudente es ser cautos y no participar en Roma y Roland Garros, a la espera de valorar la evolución para decidir cuándo volveremos a la pista. Es un momento complicado para mí, pero estoy seguro de… pic.twitter.com/U6PhjtXnBX — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) April 24, 2026

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End of a dominant run

Alcaraz was chasing a third consecutive French Open title, having won the tournament in 2024 and 2025.

His withdrawal ends that bid and also breaks a period of dominance where he and Sinner shared the majority of recent Grand Slam titles. For the first time in several seasons, Roland Garros will be played without one half of that rivalry.

Ranking implications

As the defending champion, Alcaraz will drop 2,000 ranking points, a significant hit that further strengthens Sinner’s grip on the top spot.

It also brings players like Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic back into contention in the rankings race, especially with a deep run in Paris.

A more open draw

With one of the biggest contenders out, the men’s field looks more open than usual.

Djokovic, despite being in the later stages of his career, remains a serious threat on the big stage. Zverev, who has consistently performed well in Paris, also moves up the list of favourites.

Meanwhile, younger players such as Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton could see this as an opportunity to make a deeper run.

Focus shifts to recovery

Alcaraz has not set a clear return date but indicated that he will monitor his recovery before deciding his next move.

His team is optimistic about a comeback during the grass-court season, with tournaments like Queen’s Club and Wimbledon scheduled for late June.

Alcaraz’s absence leaves a noticeable gap at Roland Garros but it also opens the door for a reshaped title race- one that now looks far less predictable.