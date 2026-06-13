The 2026 FIFA World Cup’s second day delivered a mix of history, relief and early statements of intent as co-hosts Canada secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup point, while the United States opened their campaign with a convincing victory in front of a home crowd.

With the expanded 48-team tournament now fully underway across North America, Day 2 offered an early glimpse of the opportunities and pressures facing the host nations.

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Canada finally get their moment

For Canada, the result carried significance beyond the scoreboard.

After returning to the World Cup in 2022 following a 36-year absence, Canada had left Qatar without a single point despite earning widespread praise for their attacking football. Four years later, on home soil, they finally ended that wait.

A disciplined performance ensured Canada collected the first World Cup point in the country’s history, a milestone that was greeted enthusiastically by supporters across the host cities. Jovo Lukic scored the opening goal of the match for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 21st minute. However, it was Canada’s Cyle Larin’s 78th minute equaliser that helped them bag their historic first point in a World Cup, with the fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

While the result may not dramatically alter the tournament landscape, it removes a psychological burden from a team carrying the expectations of an entire nation. The point also keeps Canada’s hopes alive in a competitive group where every result could prove decisive.

United States begin exactly as planned

If Canada’s day was about history, the United States’ was about business.

Playing in front of a packed crowd, the Americans produced the type of performance tournament organisers and supporters had hoped for from one of the three host nations.

A winning start for 🇺🇸#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 13, 2026

After some brilliant offensive play from the host nation, it was a defensive error from the Paraguayan midfielder Damian Bobadilla which gave US its first goal. The defender tried to find his teammate inside the box but ended up deflecting the ball past the keeper for an own goal.

Folarin Balogun then produced a stellar brace on either side of the half time entering the record books. Paraguay did ignite hope of a fightback with Mauricio’s 73rd minute strike but it just wasn’t enough against a spirited host country. Giovanni Reyna’s brilliant finish sealed a dream start for the US men’s national team, clinching a 4-1 victory.

The victory immediately places the US in a strong position heading into the remainder of the group stage and provides early momentum for a side carrying significant expectations.

With much of the tournament’s commercial success tied to strong local engagement, a winning start from the host nation is also likely to be welcomed by broadcasters, sponsors and FIFA officials.

The United States entered the tournament with ambitions of making a deep run on home soil, and Day 2 suggested they possess both the quality and composure required to navigate the early stages.

Hosts under the spotlight

The opening days of the tournament have underlined how closely the fortunes of the co-hosts will be monitored.

Mexico began the competition with a victory in front of more than 80,000 supporters at the iconic Estadio Azteca, while the United States followed with a win of their own and Canada secured a landmark point.

For FIFA, the strong start from all three hosts helps reinforce the narrative of a successful opening week for the first 48-team World Cup.

The governing body has repeatedly highlighted record ticket sales and strong fan engagement across the United States, Canada and Mexico as key indicators of the tournament’s commercial health.

Bigger tests still to come

Despite the encouraging results, the toughest challenges for the North American hosts likely remain ahead. The group stage is a marathon rather than a sprint, and stronger opposition awaits all three co-hosts over the coming days.

For Canada, the priority will be converting a historic first point into a genuine qualification push. For the United States, the challenge is maintaining momentum and avoiding the type of early complacency that has derailed previous host nations.

As the tournament settles into rhythm, Day 2 will be remembered as the day Canada finally got their first World Cup point and the United States delivered the winning start their fans had hoped for. For the co-hosts, it was a promising beginning but only the first chapter of a much longer World Cup story.