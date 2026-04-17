If you needed a reminder of why Cameron Green commanded a record-shattering price tag in the 2026 auction, the 13th over of the GT vs KKR match provided it in spectacular fashion. Facing Gujarat Titans’ Ashok Sharma, the Australian powerhouse didn’t just find the boundary—he found the bodywork of TATA’s flagship display vehicle-Sierra.

The massive hit has quickly gone viral, proving that in the IPL, even a top-of-the-line SUV isn’t safe from a clean strike.

The Moment: A 13th-Over Destruction

Coming into the game under immense pressure with KKR rooted to the bottom of the table, Green looked like a man possessed. In the 13th over, Ashok Sharma missed his length by a fraction, and Green made him pay.

𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙨𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨, 𝙘𝙖𝙧 𝙨𝙪𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙨 💥 🚗#CameronGreen connects, clears the ropes, & sends it crashing onto the car for a MAXIMUM! 🤯#TATAIPL | #IPLRivalryWeek 2026 ➡️ #GTvKKR | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/jRYOdM0YaS pic.twitter.com/pt2NYUGhQr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 17, 2026

The KKR star stayed deep in his crease and launched a towering lofted drive that sailed over the long-on boundary. The ball didn’t just land in the stands; it thudded directly onto the fender of the brand-new TATA Sierra, positioned on the display podium.

The impact was so clean that it left a visible, localized dent in the mid-size SUV, much to the amusement of the commentators and the disbelief of the boundary-side crew.

The Rs 22 Lakh “Target”

The Sierra, which has been re-introduced as TATA’s marquee mid-size SUV, is one of the grand prizes of the tournament. While the base variants start lower, the top model, which was also at the display, is valued at Rs 22 Lakh, boasting high-tensile steel and premium finishes.

However, even TATA’s rugged build was no match for a ball traveling at nearly 100 km/h off Green’s willow. This isn’t the first time a TATA vehicle has taken a hit in the IPL, but given the sheer size of the dent left by Green, it might be the most expensive “six” Ashok Sharma has ever conceded.

Screengrab of IPL Match 25 on TV where Green hit a six that put the dent on the Tata Sierra at Display at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Green Finding Rhythm Amidst KKR’s Struggle

While the dent in the car was a lighthearted moment for the fans, for KKR, Green’s return to form is serious business. Striking the ball with that much authority suggests that the Rs 25.20 Cr man is finally settling into his role as the team’s primary finisher.

As the video of the dented Sierra circulates online, TATA might have to consider a “Green-proof” coating for the rest of the season. For now, the SUV stands as a bruised testament to the power of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ most expensive asset.