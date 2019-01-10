Cameron Bancroft keen to resume opening with David Warner despite scandal

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 4:04 PM

The 26-year-old Bancroft, who has completed his nine-month ban for the cheating, confirmed in an explosive television interview last month it was Warner who asked him to alter the ball.

He’s a quality cricketer and someone who’s achieved so much in that cricket team.

Cameron Bancroft insists he holds no grudges against David Warner and is keen to resume their opening partnership for Australia that was derailed by the ball-tampering scandal. The 26-year-old Bancroft, who has completed his nine-month ban for the cheating, confirmed in an explosive television interview last month it was Warner who asked him to alter the ball.

Warner and Steve Smith still have three months of their suspensions left to run over the incident last March in South Africa that rocked the game. Despite some pundits suggesting their relationship was now untenable, Bancroft said he held no ill feeling and was in touch with both Warner and Smith. “Absolutely,” he told reporters when asked if he would want to play with Warner again. “We’re good people, very honest and passionate people.

Dave, like Steve, all of us, we’ve all gone through our challenges, haven’t we?” Bancroft, who has admitted he nearly walked away from the game to become a yoga teacher in the wake of the vitriol that met the tampering scandal, added that “we’ve all been there for each other”. “And I look forward to a day like that where I can go out and play cricket with Dave again. He’s a quality cricketer and someone who’s achieved so much in that cricket team.

“As a player like myself, you strive to be around players like that. For my own learning as a cricketer, I’d love for that to happen.” Bancroft is now back playing with the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, stroking a match-winning half century on Wednesday evening. He is due for a county cricket stint with Durham later this year, and has an eye on the Ashes tour of England, with Australia’s opening batsmen struggling in the absence of himself and Warner.

“I just love playing cricket, regardless of the Ashes, it was something I was really keen to do,” he said of the Durham move. “I’ve missed a chunk of domestic cricket and come the end of the cricket season I’ll just be keen to get over there and continue to improve and enjoy this great game.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Cameron Bancroft keen to resume opening with David Warner despite scandal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition