Bruce Yardley, former Australian bowler, dies at 71 battling cancer

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 6:41 PM

Using a distinctive long run-up better associated with pace bowling and employing his middle finger rather than his index finger to get the ball to turn, Yardley went on to take 126 wickets for Australia in 33 test matches.

Off the field, Bruce had an infectious personality and was regarded as one of the best spin-bowing coaches in the world, coaching Sri Lanka and mentoring the greatest test wicket-taker of all time, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Former Australian bowler and influential coach Bruce Yardley died on Wednesday at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Playing at a time when the test landscape was dominated by fast-bowlers, Yardley started out as a medium-pacer himself before switching to off-spin midway through his career and earned his test debut for Australia at the age of 30. Using a distinctive long run-up better associated with pace bowling and employing his middle finger rather than his index finger to get the ball to turn, Yardley went on to take 126 wickets for Australia in 33 test matches. He also picked up 344 wickets in a first class career that spanned 24 years. “Bruce was a significant figure in Australian cricket, contributing in many ways on and off the field,” Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said in a statement.

“As a player, it took him more than 10 years of persistence playing first class and Premier cricket to find the art of off-spin, earning him a test debut at the age of 30. “Off the field, Bruce had an infectious personality and was regarded as one of the best spin-bowing coaches in the world, coaching Sri Lanka and mentoring the greatest test wicket-taker of all time, Muttiah Muralitharan.” Yardley coached the Sri Lankan team in the late 1990s and defended Muralitharan when the Sri Lankan, who has a record 800 test wickets, was investigated for having an illegal action in 2004.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Bruce Yardley,” former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara said on Twitter. “He was a good man to get to know and a great friend of Sri Lankan cricket. May he rest in peace.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Bruce Yardley, former Australian bowler, dies at 71 battling cancer
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition