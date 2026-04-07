The road to WrestleMania 42 just hit a point of no return. During the April 6 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Houston, what was supposed to be a formal contract signing between Brock Lesnar and the rising powerhouse Oba Femi devolved into one of the most chaotic brawls in recent WWE history.

Despite the presence of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and General Manager Adam Pearce, “The Beast” and “The Ruler” turned the Toyota Center into a warzone.

The contract signing that never was

The segment began with Paul Heyman introducing a focused Brock Lesnar, only for the NXT breakout star Oba Femi to interrupt with a mocking strut. However, the psychological warfare didn’t last long. Before Femi could even step through the ropes, Lesnar launched a vintage “Beast” assault, sparking a pull-apart brawl that left officials scrambling.

VIRAL VIDEO

No ring is big enough to contain these MONSTERS among MEN!! 😱@Obaofwwe | @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/loCAoRy5wj — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2026

Key Moments of the Brawl

Through the Table: The heavy-duty contract signing table was reduced to toothpicks as both 270lb+ titans crashed through it during an intense exchange.

Security Overwhelmed: Nearly 20 security guards and WWE officials rushed the ring, but even their combined strength couldn’t stop the mayhem. Lesnar and Femi repeatedly broke free, tossing office chairs at each other like frisbees.

Triple H in the Crossfire: The “King of Kings” was forced to retreat as the ringside area was decimated, leaving the official WrestleMania contract unsigned and the match’s status in a state of volatile uncertainty.

Oba Femi has been on a meteoric rise since relinquishing his NXT Title earlier this year, and this confrontation proves he is physically capable of standing toe-to-toe with Lesnar. With WrestleMania 42 just around the corner, the question is whether any ring can actually contain these two monsters among Men.