Brian Lara hospitalised in Mumbai after complaining of chest pain: Report

It is believed that the hospital will be issuing a statement soon according to news agency ANI. (Pic: IE)

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. Lara was suffering from chest pain which led to him being admitted to the hospital, news agency ANI reported.

The left-handed batsman is working as an expert with Star Sports for the ICC World Cup 2019. Brian Lara has been admitted to Global Hospital in Lower Parel. The hospital is expected to issue a statement soon.

The 50-year-old has donned the West Indies colours in 131 Tests scoring 11,953 runs at an average of 52.89. He has 299 ODI appearances which yielded 10,405 runs at an average of 40.17. The legendary left-hander also holds the record of being the only player to score 400 runs in international Test innings. Lara is considered as one of the greatest batsmen to have graced the game and belongs to an era in which the iconic Sachin Tendulkar was his contemporary.

Brian Lara played 17 test matches against India and scored 1002 runs with an average of 34.55 and a strike rate of 52.74. He scored 2 centuries and 6 half centuries against India with the highest score of 120.

Further details are awaited.