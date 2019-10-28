Breather for Shakib Al Hasan ahead of India tour, as Bangladesh board may not press for legal action

Shakib al Hasan

In a breather for Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) may not press any legal charges against him. As per the board, even though there is very little chance that Shakib may face any legal action, he will still have to answer the showcase notice, that was served to him, citing a violation of the contract clause.

Starting November 3, Bangladesh will play three T20Is and two Test matches against India. Last Monday there were concerns about the Bangladesh team touring India as players decided to go on strike till their demands were met. However, a couple of days later they decided to call off their strike.

Recently, Grameenphone, a telecom company, signed Shakib al Hasan as its brand ambassador. The company is a direct competitor of the team’s official sponsor ‘Robi’.

Shakib’s step to sign the contract was in violation of the agreement with the BCB, after which the board’s president threatened legal action. The board then decided against it.

Speaking to Prothom Aalo, a leading daily in Bangladesh, board members said that while there was not need to take any any against Hasan as it was an internal matter, still the player is needed to explain why signed the agreement that was in violation of the contract.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rested regular skipper Virat Kohli from the T20 series.

In his place, Rohit Sharma will lead the side. While the first T20 will be played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rajkot will hold the second T20 on November 7, while Nagpur will hold the third T20I on November 10. This will be followed by two Test matches. While the first will be held on from November 14-18, the second Test will be held from November 22-26.