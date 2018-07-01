Brazil vs Mexico LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Brazil will take on Mexico in a Round of 16 clash of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia

Brazil vs Mexico LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Brazil will take on Mexico in a Round of 16 clash of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Brazil’s journey to the knockout stage has been smooth so far. After drawing 1-1 in their campaign starter, the five times champions won their next two matches against Costa Rica and Serbia. The team is well on their path to rectify their heartbreaking 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign. The ”Canarinha” have advanced past group stages for the 13th consecutive time. Brazillian defender Danilo has recovered faster than expected from a right hip muscle injury and is ready to play.

After humbling defending champions Germany in their first match, El Tri lost 3-0 against Sweden. The two sides first met in FIFA World Cup back in 1950, where Brazil won 4-0. In their FIFA World cup history, Mexico has just once defeated a South American opposition.

When will Brazil vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Brazil vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on July 2nd, 2018.

Where will Brazil vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Brazil vs Mexico, FIFA world cup will be held at Samara Arena, Samara.

What time will Brazil vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Brazil vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Brazil vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Brazil vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Brazil vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma/ITA), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Man City/ENG)

Defenders: Danilo (Man City/ENG), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid/ESP), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Miranda (Inter Milan/ITA), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA), Thiago Silva (PSG/FRA), Geromel (Gremio)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fernandinho (Man City/ENG), Paulinho (Barcelona/ESP), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan/CHN), Fred (Shakhtar Donestk/UKR), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Willian (Chelsea/ENG)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG/FRA), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Douglas Costa (Juventus/ITA), Taison (Shakhtar Donestk/UKR)

MEXICO

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege/BEL), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Einracht Frankfurt/GER), Diego Reyes (Porto/POR), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad/ESP), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Miguel Layun (Sevilla/ESP), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas)

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto/POR), Jonathan dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA), Marco Fabian (Frankfurt/GER), Giovani dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA)

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham/ENG), Oribe Peralta (America), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV/NED)