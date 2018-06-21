Brazil vs Costa Rica Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Live: When and where to watch LIVE telecast on TV in India

Brazil will take on Costa Rica in a Group E encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018.

Brazil vs Costa Rica LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Brazil will take on Costa Rica in a Group E encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018. After having failed to secure a win against Switzerland in their opening game, the five-time World Champions will face some urgency as they look to cement back the status of the tournament favourites. The Selecaos find themselves without a win from there last three world cup games. However, the Brazilian fans would be rejoiced after hearing the news of Neymar return to training on Wednesday. The Brazilian skipper had sprained his ankle the previous day. The Selecaos have secured victories over Costa Rica in their two world cup encounters till date.

As for Costa Rica, they will look to bounce back strong as they were just edged by Serbia courtesy a spectacular freekick by Aleksandar Kolarov. Having impressed so many four years ago, Borges is thankful for the support his team has around the globe. “A lot of people believe in us and in this generation. We have to be grateful for that. We are trying to give something back to them with good results, or at least great performances.”

When will Brazil vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Brazil vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 22, 2018.

Where will Brazil vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Brazil vs Costa Rica, FIFA world cup will be held at Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

What time will Brazil vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Brazil vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 5.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Brazil vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Brazil vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Brazil vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Brazil vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma/ITA), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Man City/ENG)

Defenders: Danilo (Man City/ENG), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid/ESP), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Miranda (Inter Milan/ITA), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA), Thiago Silva (PSG/FRA), Geromel (Gremio)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fernandinho (Man City/ENG), Paulinho (Barcelona/ESP), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan/CHN), Fred (Shakhtar Donestk/UKR), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Willian (Chelsea/ENG)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG/FRA), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Douglas Costa (Juventus/ITA), Taison (Shakhtar Donestk/UKR)

COSTA RICA

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid/ESP), Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense), Leonel Moreira (Herediano)

Defenders: Cristian Gamboa (Celtic/SCO), Ian Smith (Norrkoping/SWE), Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC/USA), Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland/ENG), Oscar Duarte (Espanyol/ESP), Giancarlo Gonzalez (Bologna/ITA), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United/USA), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps/USA), Johnny Acosta (Rionegro Aguilas/COL)

Midfielders: David Guzman (Portland Timbers/USA), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne/SUI), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Rodney Wallace (New York City FC/USA), Cristian Bolanos (Saprissa) Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon/POR)

Forwards: Daniel Colindres (Saprissa), Joel Campbell (Real Betis/ESP), Johan Venegas (Saprissa), Marco Urena (Los Angeles FC/USA)